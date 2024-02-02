Florida Senate bill makes accusations of 'transphobia' and 'racist' defamatory

A bill introduced in the Florida Senate, known as SB 1780, is poised to set a new precedent by altering the defamation definitions related to terms like “transphobic, homophobic, racist,” or “sexist.”

This proposal posits that using these terms could be considered defamatory, thereby removing the requirement to prove “actual malice”—a crucial criterion for defamation cases established by the 1964 Supreme Court decision, New York Times v. Sullivan.