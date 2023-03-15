Florida Senate considers bill to ban gender transition procedures for minors

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Bill SB 254 has been introduced in the Florida Senate which would prevent doctor's offices from offering medications or surgical procedures for gender transition to minors.

Democratic lawmakers in the state have protested against the measure, which is part of a broader package of bills filed by Republican State Sen. Clay Yarborough on March 3, the Washington Examiner reported.

Yarborough claims the bill aims to protect "children from health, safety, and welfare impacts of radical social agendas."

However, Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized the bill during a protest, accusing it of "erasing our trans babies." Equality Florida press secretary Brandon Wolf referred to the legislation as a "transphobic slate of hate."

The package also includes bills SB 1320 and SB 1438, which seek to ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for pre-K through eighth grade and prohibit children from attending adult performances featuring nudity or sexual conduct.

In a press release, Yarborough stated, "This legislation sends a strong message that Florida is a safe place to raise children." He argued that the laws should "set appropriate boundaries that respect the rights and responsibilities of parents while protecting children."

SB 254 would require the Department of Health to revoke licenses of physicians' offices that do not provide signed attestations stating they do not offer or refer minors for sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures. Penalties for violating the law would include fines of up to $5,000 and prison sentences of up to five years, with longer sentences for those with prior felonies.

The bill has not yet been voted on.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a vocal supporter of parental rights and protection of children from gender transition procedures, recently responded to President Joe Biden's criticism of Florida's policies as "close to sinful" by stating, "It is not 'sinful' to prohibit the mutilation of minors."