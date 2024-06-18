Food Banks Canada survey suggests 25 percent of Canadians living in poverty

A report from Food Banks Canada suggests that the number of Canadians living in poverty is higher than what was once thought.

The report estimates that 25 percent of Canadians could be poverty-stricken, as they are unable to afford two or more household essentials.

A new report shows that food insecurity and poverty are only getting worse across Canada.



The report shows what the authors call a "material deprivation index" (MDI) which is used in Europe keep track of poverty levels and standards of living.

The EU-ran Eurostat office distinguishes between being unable to afford certain goods or services, and those who refuse a service.

The MDI looks at 11 essential items Canadians surveyed said they could not afford. These things were: transportation, footwear, protein, temperature, special occasions, gifts, bills, clothes, dental care, spending money, and unexpected expenses.

The report suggests that a quarter of Canadians would be categorized as being poverty-stricken because they could not afford two or more of such items.

This would mean that 10 million of 40 million people in Canada are living in poverty, compared with four million people as reported by Statistics Canada.