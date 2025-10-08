Ford government orders school boards to cut livestreams of public meetings

Ontario's Ministry of Education has directed all publicly funded boards to shut off cameras for monthly meetings, effectively ending the ability of parents and taxpayers to watch school governance in action — unless they attend in person.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  October 08, 2025

 

The Ford government has ordered Ontario school boards under provincial management to stop livestreaming their public committee meetings.

According to CityNews Kitchener, the Ministry of Education recently directed all publicly funded boards, including the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), to turn off cameras for their monthly committee meetings. The directive effectively ends the ability of parents and taxpayers to watch school governance in action — unless they attend in person.

The order applies to meetings that were previously open to the public and regularly broadcast online, a practice that became standard during and after the pandemic to increase accessibility and oversight.

While the Ford government has not publicly explained the reason for the change, the directive has already sparked backlash from parents and education advocates who say it keeps voters in the dark about how decisions affecting children are made.

The TDSB has confirmed it will comply with the ministry’s instructions, though trustees privately expressed frustration at the loss of open access.

The Ministry of Education has not yet responded to media inquiries about whether it plans to restore virtual access or explain the rationale for the blackout.

