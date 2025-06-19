Ford rants about crime... but what has he done to fix the problem?

With a spate of high-profile incidents of crime in Ontario, including thieves attempting to steal vehicles from Premier Doug Ford's house, Ford slammed Canada's criminal justice system for allowing offenders to be quickly released back out on the streets.

“We need to start throwing these people in jail,” the premier said during a press conference earlier this week. “This is turning into a lawless society.”

But what about the elements of criminal justice that fall under provincial jurisdiction, like the judges Ford criticized? On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said if the premier wants to start addressing the problem, he should start with the issues he can control.

“He's been premier for seven years,” Ezra noted. “He could do something about it.”

Given most offenders released on bail fall under provincial court jurisdiction — with judges appointed by the premier — Ezra said Ford was “lying” about it being a federal issue.