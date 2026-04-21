Foreign recruits are joining Canada's military

Article by Rebel News staff.

With a push to increase defence spending underway, the Canadian Armed Forces surpassing its recruitment goals for a second straight year should be good news.

But questions were raised by a statement from Christiane Fox, the deputy defence minister, during a committee meeting in the House of Commons.

There, Fox revealed a significant increase in the number of permanent residents who had been accepted into the CAF, which came alongside a relaxing of vetting requirements.

Conservative MP James Bezan, who serves as the party's defence critic, raised further concerns about new recruits not speaking French or English.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra echoed Bezan's concerns, wondering where these recruits were from and what a lowering of standards might mean.

“Hire foreigners and lower the vetting requirements. Just stop to think about it,” Ezra said. “They're not Canadian; they have not sworn an oath of loyalty to us; they're not citizens — they're foreign nationals.”

Foreign soldiers serving in the CAF might be a “morally weird” concept, but “it is possible that foreigners love Canada and are loyal and have no collateral purpose. It's sort of weird that they're not citizens, but sure, it's possible to have great possible to have great soldiers,” Ezra continued.

More troubling is the lowered standards, he said, wondering what exactly had changed in the recruitment process. “What questions don't they ask? Or maybe more to the point, what answers do they now allow that in the past would have been answers that were disqualifying.”

Referring to Canada's immigration data, Ezra then wondered where foreigners, who speak neither English nor French, that have joined the military have come from.

“Are they from Pakistan or Afghanistan or Somalia, or maybe from Communist China? Is that what they mean by not vetting them as hard anymore?” he asked, questioning why immigrants from the top two countries of origin in Canada, India and China, are not being properly vetted.

“You see how fake all of this is,” Ezra stated. “Fake reannouncement of military spending, fake stats on recruitment, fake soldiers who wash out but still stay on the base, fake vetting that's reduced just to juice the numbers — and they're not real Canadians.”