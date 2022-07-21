Forensic Report calls for Criminal Investigation into COVID-19 Response
Naming alleged perpetrations and outlining the crimes, a forensic report engineer urges police to initiate a criminal investigation into the COVID-19 response.
With over 40 years of experience as a professional engineer, Manitoba resident Ken Drysdale has compiled an 89-page report titled Investigation into Criminal Allegations Concerning COVID-19 Pandemic Response. He has previous experience generating expert engineering reports that have been used in court cases, arbitration, insurance claims, etcetera, in both the public and private sectors.
The report is specific to Manitoba but others are being developed for each of the provinces and territories.
Drysdale says that the report set out to “look at Government messaging to determine whether it was clear and/or honest. It looks at statistics and compares 2019 and 2020.”
When referring to the breakdown of that statistical analysis, Drysdale notes that “the totality of fraud was overwhelming.”
For instance, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed capacity in Manitoba has been on a steady decline since 2006/7 although the population has continued to grow. In October of 2019, Manitoba had a mere 4 ICU beds per 100,000 population. “This is in comparison to the United States which has about 35 ICU beds per 100,000, Germany had 29. The average in Canada was 13.5 and we were down to about 4.”
“But that’s not all – it was worse than that,” Ken continues. He says that the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority only had staffing for 50% of the positions that they required in order to staff those ICU beds.
While citing the Canadian Pandemic Influenza Plan for the Health Sector Drysdale says that, throughout the COVID pandemonium, the Government did the exact opposite of what they developed in that 550-page document.
Drysdale wanted to source raw government data to try to make sense of it all because “experts will say anything depending on who's paying them.” Using Statistics Canada and the Government of Manitoba’s website, Drysdale used the information exactly as they presented it.
“We know there’s lots of controversy about the testing, diagnostics and who died of COVID or died with, but we didn’t question it,” because he wanted to know, “were those numbers consistent with the risks that we took on both as individuals and as a society?”
“As it turns out, your chances of just dying were 10x higher than your chances of dying of COVID,” says Drysdale while reiterating that those with three or more comorbidities made up 45% of all COVID-related deaths.”
Drysdale calls this a toolkit of evidence of a commercial crime. He says that Canadians can source this toolkit to deliver it to relevant officials including their MPP, their MP, senators, and/or their local police station to urge them to investigate the evidence provided.
