Forensic Report calls for Criminal Investigation into COVID-19 Response

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Kids Camp Tim Hortons Foundation Camps will require all campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their camps. If you agree that they should let teens camp regardless of vaccination status, please sign the petition on this page. 28,653 signatures

Goal: 35,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

With over 40 years of experience as a professional engineer, Manitoba resident Ken Drysdale has compiled an 89-page report titled Investigation into Criminal Allegations Concerning COVID-19 Pandemic Response. He has previous experience generating expert engineering reports that have been used in court cases, arbitration, insurance claims, etcetera, in both the public and private sectors.

The report is specific to Manitoba but others are being developed for each of the provinces and territories.

Drysdale says that the report set out to “look at Government messaging to determine whether it was clear and/or honest. It looks at statistics and compares 2019 and 2020.”

When referring to the breakdown of that statistical analysis, Drysdale notes that “the totality of fraud was overwhelming.”

For instance, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed capacity in Manitoba has been on a steady decline since 2006/7 although the population has continued to grow. In October of 2019, Manitoba had a mere 4 ICU beds per 100,000 population. “This is in comparison to the United States which has about 35 ICU beds per 100,000, Germany had 29. The average in Canada was 13.5 and we were down to about 4.”

“But that’s not all – it was worse than that,” Ken continues. He says that the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority only had staffing for 50% of the positions that they required in order to staff those ICU beds.

While citing the Canadian Pandemic Influenza Plan for the Health Sector Drysdale says that, throughout the COVID pandemonium, the Government did the exact opposite of what they developed in that 550-page document.

Drysdale wanted to source raw government data to try to make sense of it all because “experts will say anything depending on who's paying them.” Using Statistics Canada and the Government of Manitoba’s website, Drysdale used the information exactly as they presented it.

“We know there’s lots of controversy about the testing, diagnostics and who died of COVID or died with, but we didn’t question it,” because he wanted to know, “were those numbers consistent with the risks that we took on both as individuals and as a society?”

“As it turns out, your chances of just dying were 10x higher than your chances of dying of COVID,” says Drysdale while reiterating that those with three or more comorbidities made up 45% of all COVID-related deaths.”

Drysdale calls this a toolkit of evidence of a commercial crime. He says that Canadians can source this toolkit to deliver it to relevant officials including their MPP, their MP, senators, and/or their local police station to urge them to investigate the evidence provided.