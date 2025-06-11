Former Alberta premier compares separatists to anti-vaxxers

Despite being out of politics since resigning as Alberta premier and United Conservative Party leader, Jason Kenney still shares his thoughts on the issues via his X account.

The former premier weighed in on a story about B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad's efforts to see a new pipeline and to see the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister, returned to Victoria's city hall.

Jeffrey Rath, an Albertan lawyer who has been a prominent voice for separatism responded to Kenney, blasting him for how his government handled the response to COVID-19.

Declining to address the critique, Kenney replied: “Would love to see a Venn diagram of hard core Alberta separatists, antivaxers, MAGA North enthusiasts, and anti-Ukraine types. I suspect it looks like a circle.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on Kenney's insults of those seeking an independent Alberta.

“All he ever did for Albertans was send strongly worded letters to Justin Trudeau, who testified during the Foreign Interference Commission that he doesn't even read it,” Sheila said.

She then pointed to her own response on X, reminding Kenney of the numerous civil liberties violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and his limiting of oil production in the province.

“He's getting worse,” added Lise, suggesting the former premier was “digging into his anti-Alberta sentiment” and “outright disrespecting” the people of Alberta.

“He is this close to calling people deplorables, Hillary Clinton style,” Sheila said, saying Kenney's comments were from the “same playbook” as former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who demonized a segment of Canadians by asking if “we should tolerate them” during the COVID pandemic.

“Why is Jason Kenney sewing these kinds of divisions?” asked Lise. “Why is Jason Kenney stoking these flames?”