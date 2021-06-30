Former Anglican church set ablaze on Gitwangak Indian Band land in B.C.

Facebook / Gitwangak Band Office

The New Hazelton Fire Department responded to a fire at the vacant St. Paul’s Anglican Church in northwest British Columbia on Saturday, but were able to put out the flames before serious damage could be done.

Local RCMP received a call early on Saturday morning about a fire in the entrance of the church, which is no longer used by the community.

According to a report from the CBC, investigators are treating the fire as potentially suspect:

Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin says in a statement that police want to know if the blaze could be linked to four recent fires at churches within Indigenous communities in the south Okanagan.

St. Paul’s was built in approximately 1882 and stands a half block from a set of ten totem poles erected in the 1840s.

Gitwangak, also known as Kitwanga, has its head office in Smithers.