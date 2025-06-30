Former B.C. Premier condemns politicians who sell out Canadian values

The Canada India Foundation (CIF) and TAFSIK, a Jewish civil rights organization, co-hosted a National Security Conference themed "United Against Extremism" on Sunday.

Among the speakers includes Ujjal Dosanjh, a former Liberal MP and B.C. premier, who denounced Khalistan extremism.

"To Khalistani extremists, if you want Khalistan, persuade Canadians to give you land. I wish you success in your long struggle," he said.

Dosanjh asserted that without the courage to speak, extremism flourishes, jeopardizing historical Canadian values. He told conference goers that politicians have failed to confront terrorism due to misinterpretations of multiculturalism for votes.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper condemned that extremist elements as having no place in Canadian political parties aspiring to govern.

"This aligns with what I've long advocated," Dosanjh said, while praising Prime Minister Mark Carney for fostering closeness with India, unlike his predecessor.

"You can criticize Mr. Modi, but not that he hates Sikhs; he sees them as part of India," claimed Dosanjh. The past was an aberration, he added. Hindus and Sikhs coexist today.

"I'm with you in the trenches against extremism and violence."