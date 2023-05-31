Former Biden staffer Tara Reade who accused Biden of sexual assault seeks refuge in Russia

During the 2020 presidential election, Reade came forward with an allegation against then-senator Biden, asserting that in 1993, he had forcibly engaged in inappropriate conduct with her while she worked as a staffer in a deserted hallway of a Senate building, including alleged penetration with his fingers. While her claim initially received limited attention from mainstream media outlets for several weeks, The New York Times eventually addressed it in an extensively examined report. The Times' investigation, although initially characterized by Biden's campaign as exonerating him, faced strong criticism from the publication itself, as it clearly stated that it did not absolve Biden from the allegations.