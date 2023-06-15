Former Black Lives Matter activist speaks out against the movement!

E-transfer (Canada):

Xaviaer DuRousseau is a former Black Lives Matter activist and a PragerU personality in Los Angeles, California.

DuRousseau was deeply involved in the BLM movement until he accidentally redpilled himself when he was asked to take part in a show. In this show, he was typcast as someone who was going to be a BLM activist, teaching people how to be an ally of BLM.

While he was doing his research, because he wanted to get all the different counter arguments as possible, he stumbled on a video produced by Candace Owens.

“That video completely just enraged me because she was right.” said Xaviaer. “I was one of those people who for the longest time felt like I had to root my entire identity and my skin color and my race. It started when I was young.”

Since then, Xaviaer DuRousseau did research multiple times about the movement and he even mentioned that when you want to know the truth, follow the money.

“One of the first big things for me was figuring out where the money going to BLM was actually being spent on. I learned it wasn't going to black communities, it was not going to black businesses. It wasn't even going to quote the victims of police brutality. All of this money was going to pretty much progressive politicians or it was going to other activist groups, particularly LGBT and the trans organizations that had nothing to do with the black community.”

DuRousseau mentioned that some organizers at BLM were recognizing that it was happening. But they wanted to say anything about it because they didn't want to be kicked out of the movement.

Through the process of trying to debunk the lies coming from the movement, Xaviaer DuRousseau lost the support of some family members because he turned his back to the Black Lives Matter movement. On the other hand, others did support his choice.

In this report you will hear the story of a real former BLM activist who saw both sides of the story.

Check it out!