Former border patrol agent offers key insights into southern border challenges

Continuing our mission at the southern border to report on Governor Greg Abbott's fight against the 'invasion' of illegal migrants, we present an exclusive interview with former Border Patrol agent Luis Valderrama, who shares his perspective on the ongoing situation at the southern border of the United States.

With 35 years of experience, Valderrama offers valuable insights into the changing dynamics of immigration and the challenges faced by law enforcement.

Reflecting on his extensive tenure, Valderrama remarked, "I worked with border patrol for 25 years and investigated for another ten after that. So, 35 years all here in the Eagle Pass area—everything was under control."

However, he noted shifts over time, stating, "Ever since Biden showed up, no one's running anymore. They just come across with little babies and all that kind of stuff."

Valderrama highlighted the evolving demographics of migrants, noting, "Now it's not just Mexicans, Hondurans, and Salvadorians. Now it's people from everywhere else."

He expressed concerns about the implications of these changes, observing, "It's hard to be angry at people when you see so much glee and happiness because, you know, they see it tomorrow."

Addressing the challenges faced by border patrol agents, Valderrama discussed the risks associated with encounters along the border, stating, "I find machetes. I find sharp sticks. I found a pistol, but it turned out to be a toy gun."

He emphasized the need for vigilance and preparedness, stating, "You have to be prepared. You have to, you know, we're out here by ourselves."

Regarding the processing of migrants after apprehension, Valderrama raised concerns about delays and vulnerabilities in the system. He remarked, "I've talked to aliens that I've bumped into at the airport. They've been there like seven days before they're processed and released."

Valderrama also noted the lax identification requirements for migrants, stating, "They don't have I.D., all they have is a printed piece of paper. And the airlines, TSA, they just walk by that stuff. They don't need a driver's license. They don't need a photo ID with the same name on a ticket."

