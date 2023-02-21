Former CBC boss gets back-dated $44,000 raise from Trudeau: report

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com / Adrian Wyld - The Canadian Press

Hubert Lacroix, the former chief executive officer of the state broadcaster, left CBC in 2018. At the time of his departure, Lacroix was earning $428,000 per year.

“Unfortunately, we cannot help you,” said David Larose, spokesperson for the heritage department, told Blacklock's Reporter when asked for an explanation. The independent outlet broke the news of the retroactive top-up Tuesday morning.

However, according to records obtained by Blacklock's, the $44,000 raise was recommended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Lacroix was at the helm of the CBC when the network lost the rights to its own flagship sports broadcast, Hockey Night in Canada, to Rogers in 2013. The deal for Rogers to carry Hockey Night in Canada has been described as a "blockbuster 12-year, $5.2-billion agreement."

The following year, an "embarrassed" Lacroix repaid $30,000 in improperly claimed expenses dating back to 2008. At the time, Lacroix was already receiving a $1,500 living allowance, because although CBC's HQ is in Ottawa, he insisted on continuing to live in Montreal.