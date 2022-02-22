Former Global News employee Anita Krishna speaks out about COVID-19 narrative

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

At Rebel News, we’ve covered the other side of the story to life with COVID-19 since January 2020. That includes allowing you to hear from doctors who are being intimidated by their licensing bodies for speaking out, scientists being ignored by politicians because their findings don’t align with public health, and vaccine-injured citizens being segregated from society due to vaccine mandates.

In this report you’ll hear another important perspective that you won’t find on legacy media, and that’s because it’s from someone who worked there for years.

Anita Krishna, a former Global News director, found herself being interrogated by the organization after attending a pro-freedom rally in the hopes of seeking answers to important questions she felt the outlet wasn’t asking. Krishna, who had worked for Global for over 20 years, says she noticed a huge shift in the journalistic standards of Global starting in the year 2020.

In this interview, you'll hear from Krishna, who is being described as a mainstream media whistleblower, about her time at Global News and the important COVID-related topics she feels the legacy media outlet has been avoiding.

