Former ICE director says immigration flood is by design

The former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has described the recent surge of illegal immigration on the southern border as not an accident, but by design, as part of an open borders strategy by the Biden administration.

Speaking to Fox News host Mike Emanuel, Tom Homan was referring to recent numbers of illegal crossings in January. Emanuel said that “about 3,000 border arrests per day in January 2021, encounters at the border up 114% from the same time a year ago, the highest amount since July 2019.”

“I wrote an op-ed for Fox News seven months ago and I said if Joe Biden became president, we would lose the border and it’s happening,” said in response to those numbers.

“The surge is already there,” Homan said. “Now, you mentioned those numbers, but the truth is, it’s almost 4,000 crossings a day because Border Patrol isn’t adding [the ones who got away]. So there’s a way they count footprints in the sand and vehicle stop. So it’s about 4,000 a day. Now, you times that by a month, that’s 120,000 month, which is 1.4 million a year. And that’s why Title 42 is still in place for single adults. Once [the Remain In Mexico policy] stops adhering to Title 42, the numbers will be astronomical. And we knew this will happen because all the promises Joe Biden has made and he continues to make.”

“And you know, so this isn’t by accident,” he said. “This is by design. This is an open border strategy. He has bowed to the left, we lose the border.”

“ICE has lost 95% of their criminal targets they arrest every year, criminal targets, people convicted of crimes, 95% of them are off the table,” said Homan.

“Now the Biden administration says public safety is still important. Well, obviously not because DUI is a public safety issue, over 10,000 people a year die from DUIs and if Joe Biden ever sat down and talked to an angel mom or angel dad, and I’ve met hundreds of them, whose children were killed by someone here illegally, over a DUI, they’ve lost their children,” Homan added.

“And look this this isn’t about public safety at all, because he says sex offenders are still a priority. But he hasn’t done a thing about sanctuary cities. So sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, I go on, Seattle, they’re not going to honor ICE detainers whether a sexual predator or not,” said Homan. ”So this [is] meaningless, this [is] disingenuous, to say sexual offenders are still a priority, but you know what, we’re not gonna let these big cities, you know, change the way they conduct business with ICE. And how they conduct business ICE? They don’t. They don’t accept their retainers. So this is this is disingenuous. This is a false narrative to the American people.”