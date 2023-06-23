America's first openly transgender state legislator arrested, faces child sex charges

Fox News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Stacie-Marie Laughton, a former New Hampshire state representative who identifies as a transgender woman, was detained Thursday on allegations of disseminating "sexually explicit images of children."

Laughton, who is biologically male, initially won a legislative seat in 2012, but his tenure was short-lived due to an ongoing probation period following a 2008 credit card fraud felony conviction, Fox News reported.

Despite a criminal past peppered with additional charges, including a bomb threat directed at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in 2015 and misuse of the state's 911 texting system in 2021, Laughton managed a re-election in 2022. However, a subsequent jailing on multiple counts of stalking prevented him from taking up the position.

The saga took a grimmer turn on Thursday, with Laughton slapped with four additional counts of purportedly distributing images depicting child sexual abuse.

Nashua Police Department's public information officer, Sgt. John Cinelli, stated that their investigation into the allegations commenced on Tuesday.

“They spoke with reporting parties that indicated Laughton distributed sexually explicit images of children.”

The findings prompted detectives from the special investigations division to secure an arrest warrant for Laughton.

The 39-year-old now faces arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Friday. Laughton’s criminal history extends back to 2002, with previous arrests for domestic violence/criminal mischief and sexual assault on a woman.

Laughton, in the past, has attributed his criminal behavior to "mental illness." After an arrest for issuing a bomb threat, he shared with the New Hampshire Union Leader, "I have had a mental illness my whole life, and I guess this was my worst break with it... I wasn't trying to hurt anyone, and it was totally out of character for me... I never thought I would do this in a million years."