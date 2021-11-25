Former Victorian cop announces run for Senate with Liberal Democrats
Ex-Acting Senior Sergeant Krystle Mitchell quit the force after scenes of officers hitting protesters with their rifles and shooting rubber bullets into the crowd
Ex-Acting Senior Sergeant Krystle Mitchell has announced that she will run for Federal Senate with the Liberal Democrats.
Ms Mitchell spectacularly quit the Victorian Police during a viral video interview.
After serving for 16 years, Ms Mitchell was deeply concerned about what she had seen happen to Victoria Police during Covid, including the enforcement of Daniel Andrews’ pandemic orders. Her resignation came days after some of the most violent footage emerged, which included officers hitting protesters with their rifles and shooting rubber bullets into the crowd.
WOW! This is the moment Acting Senior Sergeant Krystle Mitchell QUITS Victoria Police.— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2021
"I can't remedy in my soul anymore how the organisation I love is being used [to enforce health tyranny]... and the damage it's causing to the community."
FULL STORY: https://t.co/KpnvCWTmU7 pic.twitter.com/Zk3Z3bqcHI
Victorian Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick has also made a statement that he intends to run for Federal Senate at the next election.
Today I announced my intention to put my hand up for the Federal Senate at the next election, alongside my running mates Krystle Mitchell and Caroline White. Victoria needs voices to fight for freedom in Canberra. #springst #auspol— David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) November 25, 2021
Mr Limbrick, who has been at the forefront of the Freedom movement in Victoria opposing the state’s increasing pandemic powers, will run alongside Krystle Mitchell and Caroline White.
Candidates are quickly filling the ranks of the Liberal Democrat party, with political commentator Damian Coory from The Other Side joining the Queensland team for the Brisbane seat of Ryan alongside Campbell Newman.
Tonight I’ve announced I’m running for the @LibDemAus in the Bris seat of Ryan at the next fed election. It’s a long shot but it’s important to have a go, be involved and influence the debates. Look forward to supporting @CampbellNewman for the senate. https://t.co/hiO2hKhYkQ— Damian COORY 🌸- LibDems Candidate for RYAN Qld (@OtherSideAus) November 24, 2021
