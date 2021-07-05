Four Liberal donor judges appointed in one day by Trudeau government

The Canadian Press / ﻿Adrian Wyld﻿

Justin Trudeau's Attorney General David Lametti appointed four Liberal Party donors as judges in Ontario and Quebec in a single day last week.

According to a report from Blacklock's:

[Daniel Urbas, now a Québec Superior Court judge] had donated $9,351 to various Liberal Party organizers including $1,200 to Attorney General Lametti’s 2015 campaign, according to federal filings. ...Lawyer Louis Charette of Montréal was also appointed a Superior Court judge in Québec. Charette had donated $6,232 to Liberal Party campaigns including $2,000 to then-leadership candidate Michael Ignatieff in 2009. Jill Presser, a Toronto lawyer, was appointed an Ontario Superior Court judge. Presser was a regular donor to the Party with contributions totaling $6,189. William Black of Toronto was appointed an Ontario Superior Court judge. Black’s law firm did not comment on Elections Canada records indicating a Toronto lawyer by the identical name had donated $4,523 to the Liberal Party since 2019.

Last month, the Commons Justice Committee rejected a motion from Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert—Edmonton) to review the judicial appointments of Liberal donors.

In an email circulated to the Committee, Cooper cited former AG Jody Wilson-Raybould and brought up the use of the Liberal Party's donor database, the 'Liberalist', in the appointments process:

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould validated those concerns of political interference directed by the PMO when she noted, “During my time as minister, there were people in the centre, the Prime Minister's Office, other ministers, Liberal partisans, who would take great interest in the appointments process”. ...Now we know that for six years Liberalist was used to vet 100% of candidates for judicial appointment. We further know that 25% of the judicial appointments made by this government just happen to be Liberal donors. What a coincidence.

Before the motion was voted down, Liberal MP James Maloney (Etobicoke—Lakeshore) called it “incredibly offensive.”