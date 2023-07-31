Fourth firefighter killed during heated wildfire season, investigation into death underway

AP Photo/Noah Berger

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 24,910 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A fourth emergency responder has died fighting wildfires in Canada after a workplace incident turned fatal in rural B.C.

An RCMP spokesperson told reporters Saturday that a 25-year-old firefighter from Ontario fell over a steep drop at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday while operating a heavy-duty ATV north of Fort St. John.

The firefighter, who has not been identified publicly, worked for the B.C. wildfire service through a private company when he tragically died while fighting the almost 6,000-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze.

According to the RCMP, the emergency responder succumbed to his injuries en route to Fort St. John by helicopter.

The federal police service confirmed a workplace fatality investigation is underway involving the police, B.C. Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Wildfire Service.

This wildfire season has been especially ferocious — the worst in recorded history. Thousands of fires have culminated in scorching over 110,000 square kilometres of land from coast to coast.https://t.co/s0DjmkU5KS — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 21, 2023

The fatality follows the deaths of three other firefighters this month in B.C., Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

On July 13, 19-year-old Devyn Gale died after a falling tree fatally struck her while combatting a wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C..

On July 15, 25-year-old Adam Yeadon died fighting a blaze near Fort Liard, a hamlet in the Northwest Territories.

Then, on July 19, 41-year-old Ryan Gould died near Haig Lake 140 kilometres northeast of Peace River, Alberta, when his helicopter crashed while fighting another blaze.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid homage to the downed firefighter, saying he “lost his life […while] serving others and working selflessly to keep them safe.”

“We are forever grateful,” he said. “I’m keeping his family, friends, and colleagues in my thoughts at this painful time.”

B.C. RCMP believe unknown persons may have intentionally started several wildfires on Vancouver Island, though they are not ruling out other factors at this point.



MORE: https://t.co/PaOIZHfc3S pic.twitter.com/1ZoXm8oYnu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 11, 2023

Since 2021, Environment Canada has spent over $65 million on the National Wildfire Management Program at Parks Canada to bolster wildfire risk reduction.

On Saturday, B.C. Premier David Eby said the fire season “has shaken people throughout.”

“This wildfire season has been profoundly awful,” he said.

“We are so grateful to this firefighter and our firefighters for their daily heroism. This tragic news reminds us again of their extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe.”

According to the provincial wildfire service, B.C. has 363 active wildfires, with 11 new fires in the last 24 hours and 191 blazes classified as out of control.

The Donnie Creek wildfire covers an area of 5,831.5 square kilometres — larger than the entirety of P.E.I. — and is expected to burn well into the winter months. It is the province’s largest wildfire in recorded history.

In total, 1,517 wildfires have burned through a record-breaking 15,397 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland in the province.