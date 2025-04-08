Free speech advocate weighs in on increasing censorship in Canada and abroad

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Litigation Director at the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) Christine Van Geyn discussed her ongoing work fighting for freedom of expression in Canada.

Van Geyn explained how the CCF is currently challenging what are known as "bubble zone" laws, which prohibit protests in certain areas like near libraries or recreation centres.

The free speech advocate condemned specific legislation in Calgary for prohibiting some demonstrations, like protests against drag queen story hours, on the basis of their content.

Van Geyn explained how the law allows for protests against climate change or labour disputes, but prohibits other kinds of demonstrations, including protests against supervised injection sites.

"Once the government's deciding what you can and cannot protest, you don't have a right to protest at all," she said.

Van Geyn also explained why she believes free speech is on the decline not only in Canada, but in the U.S. as well.

"The reason I say it's not great in America is the recent decisions by the Trump administration to issue these executive orders targeting some law firms," she said.

"I also don't agree with some of the action on some of the deportations of college students on the basis of the content of their speech alone," Van Geyn added.

A new book by Van Geyn, titled Free Speech in Canada, explores the origins of rights and dives into landmark legal cases that have shaped freedom as we know it in Canada.