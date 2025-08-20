Free the Nicotine! Break Big Pharma’s grip on Canadian policy

In most reasonable countries, nicotine pouches are sold freely in corner stores, supermarkets and online.

They’re tobacco-free, smoke-free, and a proven safer alternative for adult nicotine users.

In Canada? They’re treated like a controlled substance — locked away behind pharmacy counters, sold one can at a time like you’re asking for fentanyl.

Not because they’re dangerous. But because Big Nicotine Gum — made by Big Pharma — doesn’t want the competition.

The Hypocrisy

Cigarettes? You can buy a carton at any gas station, no questions asked.

Beer, wine, liquor? They're everywhere from grocery stores to airports.

Cannabis? Available in brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

Government-issued fentanyl? You can pick up your hard drugs under “safe supply” and “harm reduction” programs.

Tobacco-free nicotine pouches? Sorry, you’ll need to go to a pharmacy — and you can only buy one can at a time.

This isn’t public health — it’s public stupidity, written by lobbyists. And it's keeping Canadians hooked on carcinogenic forms of nicotine.

Follow the Money

Nicorette gum is owned by Kenvue (a Johnson & Johnson spin-off).

For years, they’ve been lobbying Health Canada to keep nicotine pouches off the shelves — protecting their overpriced gum from competition.

They’ve had regular, high-level meetings with senior health officials like Finn Long — most recently in January, along with last November, and October — all under the banner of “tobacco reduction.”

But their version of “reducing tobacco” means keeping cheaper, more effective harm-reduction options out of Canadians’ hands — and forcing you to stand at a pharmacy counter to buy one can at a time.

Why It Matters

Nicotine pouches are tobacco-free. There's no tar, no carcinogenic leaf. They're smoke-free, meaning no second-hand risk.

They're discrete; no smoke pits or tobacco dens for smokers and vapers.

It's proven to be safer and is widely available in Europe and the U.S. as a harm-reduction tool.

And they're even potentially therapeutic, something that is being studied for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological disorders.

Nicotine is addictive, sure — but so is caffeine. And caffeine isn’t banned or sold one can at a time.

What We’re Demanding

First, end the pharmacy-only, one-can-at-a-time restriction on nicotine pouches.

Next, allow adults to buy nicotine pouches in convenience stores, just like cigarettes — and just like in most reasonable countries.

Finally, stop letting Big Pharma lobbyists decide what harm-reduction tools Canadians can access. We deserve choice.

Call to Action

Go to FreeTheNicotine.com and sign the petition.



Tell your MP: Break Big Pharma’s grip. Let Canadians choose safer nicotine.

Because if you can buy a pack of cigarettes, a bottle of vodka, and a bag of weed, or a crack pipe from a government vending machine, you should be able to buy more than one can at a time of tobacco-free nicotine.