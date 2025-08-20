Free the Nicotine! Break Big Pharma’s grip on Canadian policy
Big Pharma lobbyists are keeping nicotine pouches out of Canadians' hands, limiting our freedom of choice. Sign our petition calling on the government to give us nicotine freedom and to break Big Pharma's grip on restrictive regulations.
In most reasonable countries, nicotine pouches are sold freely in corner stores, supermarkets and online.
They’re tobacco-free, smoke-free, and a proven safer alternative for adult nicotine users.
In Canada? They’re treated like a controlled substance — locked away behind pharmacy counters, sold one can at a time like you’re asking for fentanyl.
Not because they’re dangerous. But because Big Nicotine Gum — made by Big Pharma — doesn’t want the competition.
The Hypocrisy
Cigarettes? You can buy a carton at any gas station, no questions asked.
Beer, wine, liquor? They're everywhere from grocery stores to airports.
Cannabis? Available in brick-and-mortar stores across the country.
Government-issued fentanyl? You can pick up your hard drugs under “safe supply” and “harm reduction” programs.
Tobacco-free nicotine pouches? Sorry, you’ll need to go to a pharmacy — and you can only buy one can at a time.
This isn’t public health — it’s public stupidity, written by lobbyists. And it's keeping Canadians hooked on carcinogenic forms of nicotine.
Follow the Money
Nicorette gum is owned by Kenvue (a Johnson & Johnson spin-off).
For years, they’ve been lobbying Health Canada to keep nicotine pouches off the shelves — protecting their overpriced gum from competition.
They’ve had regular, high-level meetings with senior health officials like Finn Long — most recently in January, along with last November, and October — all under the banner of “tobacco reduction.”
But their version of “reducing tobacco” means keeping cheaper, more effective harm-reduction options out of Canadians’ hands — and forcing you to stand at a pharmacy counter to buy one can at a time.
Why It Matters
Nicotine pouches are tobacco-free. There's no tar, no carcinogenic leaf. They're smoke-free, meaning no second-hand risk.
They're discrete; no smoke pits or tobacco dens for smokers and vapers.
It's proven to be safer and is widely available in Europe and the U.S. as a harm-reduction tool.
And they're even potentially therapeutic, something that is being studied for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological disorders.
Nicotine is addictive, sure — but so is caffeine. And caffeine isn’t banned or sold one can at a time.
What We’re Demanding
First, end the pharmacy-only, one-can-at-a-time restriction on nicotine pouches.
Next, allow adults to buy nicotine pouches in convenience stores, just like cigarettes — and just like in most reasonable countries.
Finally, stop letting Big Pharma lobbyists decide what harm-reduction tools Canadians can access. We deserve choice.
Call to Action
Go to FreeTheNicotine.com and sign the petition.
Tell your MP: Break Big Pharma’s grip. Let Canadians choose safer nicotine.
Because if you can buy a pack of cigarettes, a bottle of vodka, and a bag of weed, or a crack pipe from a government vending machine, you should be able to buy more than one can at a time of tobacco-free nicotine.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.