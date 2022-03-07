'Freedom Chains' come to Quebec as part of nationwide protest

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Voir plus bas pour l'article en français

Last week, a national movement emerged with the intention of synchronizing a human chain to promote unity among Canadians. Several Facebook sprung up with organizers from all across the country. Saturday, March 5th was the date set for the event. The event was dubbed the “Freedom Chain 2022”.

In Quebec, human chains were planned in Drummondville, Lévis, Beloeil, Rimouski and Rigaud.

The rallying point in Lévis was on des Moissons Street, which runs along the Trans-Canada Highway. As of 11 a.m., trucks and citizens from all over the Quebec City area gathered in a family atmosphere, as requested by one of the organizers, Guillaume Fortin.

Les gens se réunissent aujourd'hui sur la rue des Moissons à Lévis pour former une chaîne humaine dans le cadre du #FreedomChain cette après-midi.



Musique, drapeaux, jeux gonflables pour enfants & plein de gens heureux sur place!



✅Suivez @RebelNews_QC 👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/l5Uh2b4ucu — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) March 5, 2022

According to the spokesperson for the Lévis Police Department (SPVL), “about 2000 people showed up, which means between 500 and 600 vehicles, not just on des Moissons Street, but in the surrounding area as well.”

At about 12:45 p.m., the signal was given by the organization and the human chain began to form on the border of Highway 20.

Le signal a été lancé par l'organisateur principal. La chaîne de la liberté commencera à se former sur la bordure de l'autoroute à 13h et y restera pendant 30 minutes!#FreedomChain

✅Suivez @RebelNews_QC 👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/HIoadHQaCh — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) March 5, 2022

From 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., several hundred demonstrators lined up, flags in hand, and were saluted and cheered on by several vehicles slowly passing by in support of the cause.

La chaîne de la liberté de Lévis est maintenant formée en synchronisation avec plusieurs autres un peu partout à travers le Québec!#FreedomChain



✅Suivez @RebelNews_QC 👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/h5HfSGTda9 — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) March 5, 2022

At 3 p.m., the SPVL confirmed that most of the people present had already left the premises.

“Sincerely, it was very festive, family oriented. We didn't feel any aggression toward our police officers or the journalists, I think. So, all in all, it went well,” Jean-Sébastien Levan concluded.

Au cours de la semaine dernière, un mouvement national s’est créé avec l’intention de synchroniser une chaîne humaine dans le but de promouvoir l’unité du peuple canadien. Plusieurs groupes Facebook ont vu le jour avec des organisateurs d’un peu partout au pays. Le samedi 5 mars fut la date fixée pour l’événement. Le tout fut baptisé “La chaîne de la liberté 2022”.

Au Québec, des chaînes humaines étaient prévues à Drummondville, Lévis, Beloeil, Rimouski et Rigaud.

Le point de ralliement de Lévis était sur la rue des Moissons, qui longe l’autoroute Transcanadienne. Dès 11h, des camions et citoyens d’un peu partout dans la région de Québec se sont réunis dans une ambiance familiale, comme l’avait demandé un des organisateurs, Guillaume Fortin.

Selon le porte-parole du Service de police de Lévis (SPVL), « environ 2000 personnes se sont présentées, ce qui veut dire entre 500 et 600 véhicules, pas juste sur la rue des Moissons, mais dans les alentours aussi ».

Vers 12h45, le signal a été lancé par l’organisation et la chaîne humaine commença à se former sur la bordure de l’autoroute 20. De 13h à 13h30, plusieurs centaines de manifestants se sont mis en rang, drapeaux à la main, salués et encouragés par plusieurs véhicules qui passaient au ralenti pour appuyer la cause.

À 15h, le SPVL confirmait que la majorité des gens présents avaient déjà quitté les lieux.

« Sincèrement, ça a été très festif, familial. Nous n’avons pas senti d’agressivité envers nos policiers ni les journalistes, je crois. Donc, somme toute, ça s'est bien passé », Jean-Sébastien Levan conclut.