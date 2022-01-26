Freedom Convoy, Day Two: From Medicine Hat to Regina

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Medicine Hat, Alberta was packed with supporters. As such, we were greeted with love and support that could be tangibly felt. The people were very grateful to have us interviewing truckers/supporters to get their side of the story.

There were enough people that all the major streets and intersections were closed for the convoy to pass through. Truly a beautiful moment to share with everyone present.

After Medicine Hat, we decided to stop off in Tompkins, Saskatchewan where supporters lined the highways and filled the small gas station.

There were Rebel News supporters who we interviewed to get their perspective on the convoys movement. It was the most emotionally-charged set of interviews we have recorded so far.

The area is very rural, and the fact that so many people came out really incapsulates their desire for change at any cost.

People were very emotional from what you can see in the videos. You could really see and feel how much they had been impacted by COVID restrictions and mandates just by the way these people spoke about the government's rules and regulations and their personal experiences with them.

From Tompkins to Swift Current, the sun finally set in Saskatchewan, which meant the temperature had dropped immensely — not to say it was remotely warm to begin with.

The road conditions worsened as well between Swift Current and Moose Jaw.

Despite the freezing weather, there were many groups of supporters/freedoms fighters gathered every kilometre or so along the roads, sometimes closer together. On average, they ranged between 6–20+ people.

I was able to capture supporters setting off fireworks too.

Where there were groups of supporters, there were vehicles parked facing the direction of the oncoming convoy with their hazard and headlights on.

Some larger groups even had pop-up firepits where crowds could be seen huddled together for warmth. It goes without saying, the convoy received a very, very warm welcome in Regina where they would then spend the night.

