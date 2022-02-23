Freedom Convoy donors names published on Google Maps

Creative Commons

The precise locations of “Freedom Convoy” donors in Ontario, Canada, have been published on Google Maps, after names of donors of the GiveSendGo crowdfund were hacked and published online, along with their locations.

As detailed by Breitbart, the Google Maps link includes thousands of pins pointing to precise locations of donors throughout the province. Each pin contains the names, donor ID, email address, and the amount of money they donated to the crowdfund, including sums as low as $10.

All the people in Ontario (and their names and addresses) who donated to freedom were today exposed on google maps. Complete breach of privacy.



This is a war people. — CW 4 a New Republic of Alberta4All. Nothing Less. (@alberta_cw) February 22, 2022

I’m not going to post the actual url out of respect for those people but trust me, it’s real and a lot of data.#abpoli #canpoli pic.twitter.com/wCcus5o1gG — CW 4 a New Republic of Alberta4All. Nothing Less. (@alberta_cw) February 22, 2022

Hours after the Google Maps link was posted, the tech giant removed and deleted the post containing all of the pins, citing a violation of the company’s terms of service.

As seen in screenshots of the now-deleted Google Maps post, the pins contained everything from first names and surnames to the comments left by donors, including all of the other particulars that would have identified them as citizens of Ontario.

Following the initial GiveSendGo hack, several journalists attempted to harass people who had donated money to the protest, which was legal at the time. Reporters from Canadian state-media CBC and the Washington Post were among those who solicited comments from donors to ask them why they pitched in.

The Washington Post is contacting people whose donation info was leaked and who gave as little as 40 dollars to the truckers to ask them why they did so



Email provided to me by a source pic.twitter.com/qbzebYyHiP — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 16, 2022

As Rebel News reported on Tuesday, Canadian MP Mark Strahl related how a single mother in his district of Chilliwack had her bank account frozen by the Trudeau government after she legally donated $50 to the protest crowdfund on GiveSendGo.

Fox News reported how many Canadians received similar emails from Canadian journalists, who cribbed their information from the hack list. The Washington Post went as far to pen a lengthy thread singling out the biggest donor and a map showing where the donations came from in the United States.

The actions of the journalists prompted progressive Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to condemn the journalists reporting on the data breach, which she said was leading to the harassment of private citizens.

“I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better,” said Omar.