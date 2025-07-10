Freedom Convoy organizer seeks ‘political asylum’ in the U.S.

While Canadians celebrated Canada Day, a Freedom Convoy organizer was alone in a U.S. RV park with two puppies.

“I’m living in the middle of nowhere,” James Bauder told Press Progress on June 30. “I’m by myself. There’s me, myself and my dogs.”

Bauder faces multiple criminal charges in Ottawa, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing an officer, and two counts of counselling to commit indictable offences, stemming from his involvement in the Freedom Convoy. His trial is scheduled for late this year.

Dear Friends,

My name is James Bauder, I am a Canadian Trucker, a husband to my loving and supportive wife Sandra Bauder. I am also known for my role in the Historic Truckers Convoy for Freedom to Ottawa in February 2022.



Here is my Unprecedented story of Persecution, Political… — Trucker4Freedom (@Trucker4F) June 21, 2025

Despite receiving pro bono legal representation from The Democracy Fund (TDF)—a civil liberties charity defending Canadians facing state overreach—Bauder told Press Progress he believes his chances of avoiding prison are “slim,” citing the recent convictions of fellow convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich.

Bauder described the emotional toll: “You’re praying and watching others get steamrolled in court… then your lawyer calls with the news—‘There’s nothing we can do. You’re going to jail.’”

Rebel News contacted TDF for clarification. While the charity declined to endorse Bauder’s bleak assessment, it reiterated its commitment to “zealously defend our client using every available defence.”

Bauder maintains his innocence, alleging the charges against him amount to a “political prosecution” by the federal government. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years behind bars.

Summary of Indictable Charges against James Bauder for his role in the Freedom Convoy.



Charged on May 16, 2022

Offence Date: 01 Dec 2021 - 21 Feb 2022

Charge # 892147

Count 1: CC 464(a) - COUNSEL AN UNCOMMITTED INDICTABLE OFFENCE



Charged on May 16, 2022

Offence Date: 01 Dec… — Trucker4Freedom (@Trucker4F) June 21, 2025

In a last-ditch effort to avoid trial in Ottawa, Bauder has sought political asylum in the United States. TDF's continued involvement in his criminal case has been confirmed, but not for his asylum bid.

Bauder’s 2023 request to move his trial from Ottawa to a smaller Ontario municipality was denied, leading him to claim political asylum as a last resort.

New York immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken has been retained by the freedom advocate, calling it “very winnable… a case of a lifetime” with potential to set a legal precedent.

Bauder, co-author of the convoy's "Memorandum of Understanding" (MOU), earlier suggested an unelected committee of convoy leaders, influencers, Senators, and the Governor General could revoke COVID-19 health rules, though the MOU was withdrawn during the 2022 freedom movement.

Bauder denied the insurrection premise but apologized to Canadians. “I humbly, humbly apologize,” the organizer said. “We’re not lawyers,” he stressed. “Three truck drivers wrote the darn thing.”

James Bauder: "This is emotional when you see a government completely violating all of the laws, and where do we turn to? The Senate? This is our last hope."



MORE: https://t.co/vJpAfNAhLC pic.twitter.com/lgTeKZfKgc — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 3, 2022

Kolken confirmed Bauder is formally applying for asylum under section 208 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. "Any alien who is physically present… or who arrives in the United States … irrespective of … status, may apply for asylum," he told Press Progress.

The convoy organizer published his $9,500 USD retainer to Kolkin Law on his GiveSendGo page, estimating his legal fees will exceed $30,000 USD.

“The total cost to cover my legal bill is an estimated $30 000 USD, which is why I am swallowing my pride and asking for help,” he writes. “If I had the funds to cover my legal costs, I wouldn't be asking anyone for help.”

The convoy organizer has so far received $3,430 USD. “I [am] sincerely humbled and grateful for everyone's support and prayers,” he said.

"I made a prayer to save my soul because of all the division and divisiveness that I was witnessing in my country. And the the answer to that prayer was the Convoy for Freedom," says one of the protest's organizers, James Bauder.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/0nhSRDTVDZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2022

Awaiting asylum, Bauder remains out of the public eye, "laying low."

Bauder says that he often thinks of his wife, Sandra, and his former simple life. “I miss my wife,” he said. “I miss being able to sit in my chair at home and watch my big screen.”

“I miss the open road and the freedom of driving long-haul trucks … I miss being able to drive all over the place and see sunsets and sunrises, and see all the different scenery and the beauty, and being able to have that life with my wife as my partner there beside me.”

Bolstered by President Trump's return to power, Bauder noted that Trump previously backed the Freedom Convoy and promised to be with us "to the very end." He remains hopeful, despite the hurdles ahead.