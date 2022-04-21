Freedom, mandates, housing: The top issues for Poilievre supporters in Toronto

E-transfer (Canada):

The Rebel News team ascended on a Pierre Poilievre campaign stop at the Steam Whistle Brewery in Toronto. Surrounded by hundreds of supporters, Poilievre was introduced by his wife to thunderous applause.

The Conservative leadership candidate garnered huge pops from the crowd upon mention of defunding the CBC, banning foreign oil, as well as promises of cracking down on online censorship.

As a huge line to meet the member of Parliament formed, the Rebel News team entered the line with cameras and microphone in hand at no objection to the campaign. Even at the front of the line, after confirming our team was media, a campaign staffer said to “have your cameras ready.”

When asked, Poilievre's supporters were ecstatic about the promises he's announced.

A few supporters that spoke to Rebel News remained unsure if Poilievre intended to keep the promises he's made if were to become prime minister.

Nonetheless, the numbers at the event — taking up two rooms at the large venue — surely dwarf the other Conservative candidates. Despite chatter online, no demonstrators showed up to protest the event.