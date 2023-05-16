Freeland paid speaker $250 for a moment of silence

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions approved a speaking fee to an Indigenous knowledge keeper for a virtual moment of silence in June 2021.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The moment of silence by Lyndon Linklater, whose professional speaker's biographer on the Office of the Treaty Commissioner's website lists him as a knowledge keeper and storyteller, was to commemorate the alleged discovery of what the media initially reported as 215 bodies of children in a mass grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The data on the speaker's fee to not speak was revealed as part of a broader government inquiry about paid speaking gigs.

No forensic excavations have been done at KIRS.

The OSFI is an independent federal government agency under the umbrella of the Ministry of Finance that regulates and supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans in Canada.

Canada Chrystia Freeland News Analysis
