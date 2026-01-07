Freeland will leave Parliament this Friday (you made this happen!)

It worked! After days of public pressure — and after we took our big, beautiful billboard truck straight to her constituency office — Chrystia Freeland promised to give up her seat in Parliament. Her last day is this Friday. Not in the "coming weeks" like she announced earlier this week.

Freeland accepted a job as Ukraine’s economic adviser, handpicked by President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was all while remaining a sitting Liberal MP and Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

She got the job on December 22nd. She told Mark Carney on December 24th. But they decided to keep it a secret — and on December 27th, they announced they were sending $2.5 billion of foreign aid from Canada to Ukraine. While Freeland was working for both countries in the deal!

What a conflict of interest! That didn’t sit right with Canadians. And it didn’t sit right with us. So we acted.

Thousands of you signed our petition. And we took our message directly to her riding — our rolling digital billboard made sure this issue couldn’t be ignored.

We went to her office yesterday, but it was in full lockdown mode. Doors shut. No answers. No explanations. No Freeland! So we let the truck do the talking. And now we know why she was hiding.

Members of Parliament are paid to represent Canadians — not to juggle foreign advisory roles while clinging to power at home. Public pressure matters, and this is what accountability looks like.

The timing was no coincidence. It's moments like this that remind us why we do this.

If you want to help us keep the billboard truck on the road and the pressure on politicians who think they can slip away quietly, please click here to donate.

