Chrystia Freeland begins role as Zelenskyy's economic advisor while remaining a Canadian MP

When it comes to the most recent chapter regarding Chrystia Freeland, it’s a matter of good news/bad news.

The good news is that Freeland will be stepping down as the MP for the Toronto riding of University-Rosedale. The bad news: Freeland is in absolutely no hurry to resign.

And that is very problematic given that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just appointed this former Liberal cabinet minister as an economic advisor.

Oh sure, Freeland says she’s going to step down… eventually. But that’s not good enough. Not when it comes to a sitting Canadian Member of Parliament now working for a foreign nation.

In fact, it’s outrageous and a conflict of interest, not to mention inappropriate and unethical.

That’s why Rebel News paid a visit to Freeland’s constituency office. We wanted to see what she or any of her minions had to say. Predictably, the office was in lockdown mode and nobody would offer an explanation.

Just in case Freeland or a staffer happened by, we had our jumbotron-equipped truck parked outside to deliver a clear message: namely, that Freeland has to step down immediately. (Please sign our petition at FireFreeland.com. And, while you’re online, can you help us out with our expenses by making a donation? Our thanks in advance.)

At the end of the day, Members of Parliament are paid by Canadians to represent… Canadians! MPs vote on budgets, foreign aid, sanctions, trade, defence, and countless other decisions that influence where billions of dollars go. But Freeland now holds a role that benefits directly from the outcome of those decisions. Again, this is a blatant conflict of interest.

And the question arises: why is Freeland such a catch-all in the first place? Zelenskyy posted the following on X: “Chrystia is highly skilled in these matters and has extensive experience in attracting investment and implementing economic transformations.”

Wow — that’s rich! Freeland was not capable of “implementing economic transformations” when she oversaw the disaster that was Reuters Next some 15 years ago. That venture was a failure from a technical, editorial, and financial point of view.

Speaking of finances, we know Freeland loves taking away money from Canadians who have unacceptable political views. Remember how ecstatic she was in 2022 when she froze the bank accounts of those who supported the Freedom Convoy? Will that be her first piece of economic advice to Zelenskyy?

By the way, this most recent Freeland freelancing announcement follows her selection as the incoming CEO of the Rhodes Trust, an Oxford-based educational charity that administers the Rhodes Scholarship. Freeland is set to begin that role in the summer and is expected to relocate to Oxford, England. So it would appear that Freeland isn’t merely double-dipping – she’s triple-dipping!

Time for Freeland to pick a lane. And the sooner the better.