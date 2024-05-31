French authorities thwart planned terror attack on Paris Olympics soccer events

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

French authorities have successfully thwarted a planned terror attack on soccer events during the upcoming Paris Olympics.

In a statement released on Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin revealed that the plan was foiled by the country's security forces, stating that the General Directorate of Internal Security apprehended an 18-year-old Chechen man on May 22.

The man is suspected of orchestrating a plan to target soccer matches at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, located southwest of Lyon, the Associated Press reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect was preparing to carry out an attack aimed at spectators and police forces attending the Olympic soccer events at the Saint-Etienne stadium. The statement also indicated that the individual's motivation was to "die and become a martyr" through the planned attack.

The Paris Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, will feature soccer matches in various cities across France, culminating in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.