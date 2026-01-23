From town halls to the ballot: Alberta’s 120-day independence countdown

Nadine Wellwood, an advocate for independence, explains what's really going on at town hall events across Alberta, where advocates are seeking to collect 177,000 signatures in 120 days.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 23, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

Alberta’s independence town halls are serious, organized, and everywhere. And Nadine Wellwood — author of Alberta Rising — has been at the centre of many of them.

Wellwood explains what’s actually happening at independence town halls across the province, where organizers are pursuing a very specific and legally binding goal: 177,000 signatures collected within 120 days. That’s the threshold required under Alberta law to trigger a referendum on separation from Confederation.

Wellwood breaks down why these events are filling rooms from Medicine Hat to Grande Prairie, and why the message is resonating with Albertans who are tired of Ottawa taking more, delivering less, and pretending Western alienation is imaginary.

It’s about timelines, legal mechanics, and what happens if the signature target is reached. Wellwood also dismantles the myths pushed by legacy media that insist this movement is “fringe” or unserious.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2026-01-23 12:03:54 -0500 Flag
    Hey Sheila,

    What do you think about having a little box in the corner of your live streams, showing two things: 1) the number of days until the signature collection ends and 2) the current number of signatures obtained so far?

    Much better and more positive than the idiot Covid death counters the MSM displayed day-after-day.

    FWIW.