From town halls to the ballot: Alberta’s 120-day independence countdown

Alberta’s independence town halls are serious, organized, and everywhere. And Nadine Wellwood — author of Alberta Rising — has been at the centre of many of them.



Wellwood explains what’s actually happening at independence town halls across the province, where organizers are pursuing a very specific and legally binding goal: 177,000 signatures collected within 120 days. That’s the threshold required under Alberta law to trigger a referendum on separation from Confederation.



Wellwood breaks down why these events are filling rooms from Medicine Hat to Grande Prairie, and why the message is resonating with Albertans who are tired of Ottawa taking more, delivering less, and pretending Western alienation is imaginary.



It’s about timelines, legal mechanics, and what happens if the signature target is reached. Wellwood also dismantles the myths pushed by legacy media that insist this movement is “fringe” or unserious.

