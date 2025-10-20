Gaps in ‘fraud detection’ still exist following ArriveCan scandal

Auditors warn the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has not addressed "gaps" in fraud detection after the $60 million ArriveCan debacle. An internal report criticized CBSA managers for their slow response to tighten controls following ArriveCan irregularities, a COVID-era spyware app whose development greatly exceeded its original $80,000 budget.

The Audit of Fraud Risk Management revealed "gaps," noting an Integrity Management Working Group "had not met for over a year" and a new Integrity Framework was incomplete.

Launched April 22, 2020, ArriveCan was meant to streamline border crossings amid vaccine passport mandates. However, it was determined that the app only saved travellers "about five minutes," according to Public Safety Canada.

Trudeau refuses to take responsibility for the $60M ArriveCAN debacle and concedes that the contracting process rules were not followed.



The report noted that despite rising concerns about Agency procurement integrity in 2023, management failed to implement strong procurement controls or adequately monitor them, indicating a lack of leadership, as reported by Blacklock’s.

“A best practice would be to include in the Framework a statement regarding the Agency’s zero tolerance for fraud, reinforcing a strong tone from the top as well as a statement that no reprisal and retaliation will be taken towards those who do report,” wrote auditors.

The report stated that "fraud, regardless of whether it is alleged or proven, can erode public trust and pose a significant risk to the integrity of programs and services." It emphasized the importance of organizations establishing processes to identify fraud risks.

Conservative MP Larry Brock grills PM Carney over his decision to keep Trudeau's ministers who oversaw the $69M ArriveCan scandal in his new cabinet.

"When will taxpayers get their money back?" asks Brock.



Police investigations into the ArriveCan program continue. Auditor General Karen Hogan's June 10 report, "Professional Services Contracts With GC Strategies," who were contracted to develop the app, noted that ArriveCan irregularities suggested "serial lawbreaking," adding, "I have no reason to believe this is unique."

Hogan furthered that the actual cost of ArriveCan would be “impossible to determine” due to poor record keeping.

ArriveCan scandal exposes Ottawa’s corrupt procurement cesspool



Ottawa’s corrupt procurement system, plagued by profiteering, fraud, and cronyism, is highlighted by a $63 million Liberal government fiasco.



A 2023 internal Preliminary Statement Of Facts on the ArriveCan program revealed details so severe that Conservative MP Larry Brock stated at a 2024 Commons committee hearing that they necessitated an RCMP investigation into potential fraud and bribery charges.

Federal organizations were found to have misrepresented ArriveCan costs, concealed expenses from Parliament, and hid contracting irregularities. These irregularities included millions paid to suppliers who provided federal managers with banquets and drinking parties.

Conservative MP John Williamson, public accounts committee chair, demanded answers at a 2024 hearing, stating, "Systems in place ... were not followed. So who is responsible?"

A class-action lawsuit alleged the pandemic app forced 10,200 Canadians into quarantine despite valid exemptions. A 2024 audit also noted erroneous instructions for Apple iOS users from June 28 to July 20, 2022.

CBSA made ArriveCan mandatory for travel on July 5, 2020 until October 1, 2022.