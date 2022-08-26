Gavin McInnes, host of 'Get off My Lawn' allegedly arrested on air

'I'll get a lawyer, and we will sit down and have a conversation. We will schedule a meeting. I didn't let you in,' McInnes said before walking off camera.

Censored.TV﻿
The host of "Get Off My Lawn" and founder of Censored.TV was live on-air Thursday night when his show was interrupted by a person or persons just off camera.

"We are shooting a show. Can we do this another time?" the host said.

Josh Denny, a comedian and contributor at Censored.TV, told his Twitter audience early Friday morning that McInnes was still being held by authorities and that the apparent raid was not a prank.

During McInnes' August 23 show, he complained of an unmarked police car sitting in front of his house.

Joe Biggs, a former employee of Censored.TV was arrested on January 20, 2021, in connection with the January 6 breach of the Capitol. In June 2022, Biggs was further charged with seditious conspiracy. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest, facing a total of nine charges.

McInnes was previously a contributor with Rebel News, and Rebel News has reached out to those within Censored.TV for clarification and will update as new information becomes available.

 

