Georgia's Attorney General indicts 61 ‘militant anarchists’ on RICO charges

Georgia's Attorney General, Chris Carr, announced the indictment of 61 individuals, described as "militant anarchists," under the state's RICO Act.

Interestingly, this indictment comes from the same Fulton County Grand Jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others on RICO charges.

The charges are linked to events between 2020 and 2022, reportedly by the "Stop Cop City" movement activists against a taxpayer-funded first responder and police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest. Individuals affiliated with this movement, who have been identified as Antifa, have been accused of riots, damaging police vehicles, and other disruptive behaviors against the facility, the Daily Wire reported.

Carr suggests the group, mostly out-of-state individuals, pivoted their focus to this movement following the 2021 announcement of the training center. The intent, he says, was to rally against law enforcement.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) announces that a grand jury has returned indictments for 61 people on racketeering charges following a state investigation into protests against a controversial police and training facility near Atlanta that critics call “Cop City.” pic.twitter.com/q4EBoR5cxO — The Recount (@therecount) September 5, 2023

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center hasn't been without its controversies. In March 2023, construction equipment intended for the facility was targeted by 35 individuals who were subsequently arrested. December 2022 witnessed similar disruptions, with Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum condemning violent opposition and dubbing it as "terrorism."

More footage of the group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. pic.twitter.com/ewtDRf130G — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) March 6, 2023

January 2022 also had its share of tumult when protestors, dressed in black, vandalized structures and set vehicles ablaze after an anti-police activist was fatally shot by officials.

The Cop City Vote Coalition responded to the recent indictment, criticizing Carr for seemingly undermining "the broader movement for racial justice and equity." They argue this is an attack on the fundamental right to protest and freedom of speech. The coalition remains defiant, insisting they won't be silenced by "power-hungry strongmen."

Notably, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighted that the same jury responsible for these indictments was also involved in those against Trump and his co-defendants concerning the public safety center.