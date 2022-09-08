Gerald Butts politicizes the passing of Queen Elizabeth in crass tweet

Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP & ﻿ The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

While politicians on the left and right sent condolences on the passing of the Monarch, the former top adviser to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the passing to slag the new Conservative government in the U.K.

"The Queen passing would not improve upon the general sense of catastrophe in the UK, to say the least."

The Queen passing would not improve upon the general sense of catastrophe in the UK, to say the least. — Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) September 8, 2022

Rebel boss, Ezra Levant, noted the stark difference between the remarks of Trudeau's close friend, Butts, at the passing of the Queen and Trudeau's glowing affection for Cuba's communist dictator Fidel Castro.

Justin Trudeau’s disgraced advisor Gerald Butts shows his contempt for the Queen on this day. Compare that to the eulogy for Trudeau’s father-figure, Fidel Castro. pic.twitter.com/omhfrDIedK — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2022

Upon the death of Castro in 2016, Trudeau heaped praise on the violent authoritarian and referred to him by his nickname.

"Fidel Castro was a larger-than-life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation."

“While a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for “el Comandante”.

“I know my father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away. It was also a real honour to meet his three sons and his brother President Raúl Castro during my recent visit to Cuba."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, in contrast, said he felt the grief and sorrow felt by many at the Queen's death.

My statement on the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/uTG52mL1wQ — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) September 8, 2022

God Save the Queen.