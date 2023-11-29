German court sentences only one of nine convicted in 2020 Hamburg gang rape case

Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask.

A German regional court has sentenced only one of nine men convicted in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Hamburg's city park in September 2020 to prison.

According to reports, the court found all nine men — originating from Afghanistan, Armenia, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Libya, and Poland — guilty of the crime. However, only one received a prison sentence of two years and nine months without parole. The others were given suspended sentences or preliminary probation.

A British woman commented on the hypocrisy of liberal activists showing support for Hamas' cause. "If they were gay, trans, or a woman, and went to those countries, let them see all their liberties taken away and see what they think about it."



More: https://t.co/YGet9Xsr5w pic.twitter.com/rmSqACbg73 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 28, 2023

The court detailed that the men, now aged between 19 and 23, dragged the girl into a bush in the park where four of them raped her, two others sexually abused her, followed by three more. Voice of Europe reported that evidence included traces of semen from all the men on the victim. Witnesses also reported two videos documenting the crimes, which were deleted immediately after the incident, rendering them unusable as evidence in court.

During the trial, as reported by BILD (per the Daily Wire), the defendants showed no remorse, and their attorneys claimed they were influenced by testosterone. Presiding judge Anne Meier-Göring described the trial as a complex circumstantial case with unclear details about the events that transpired on the night of the attack.

People are supporting Hamas because they're "lemmings," says a pro-Israel protester.



"I hope the realize the country will realize what they've taken in," he warns of unvetted migration.



MORE: https://t.co/YGet9Xsr5w pic.twitter.com/sDZrOdThrO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 28, 2023

This case in Hamburg echoes the distressing events of the 2015 New Year's Eve celebrations in Germany, where over a thousand women were sexually assaulted.

Initially, there was minimal disclosure from German authorities about the 2015 incidents. However, subsequent leaks revealed that around 2,000 men, many identified as newly-arrived migrants from the Middle East and North Africa, were believed to have assaulted over 1,200 women across various German cities.

The Washington Post reported this finding, while the BBC noted that many of the attackers were described as belonging to gangs of men with migrant backgrounds.