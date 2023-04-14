Germany bids farewell to nuclear energy amid energy security challenges

AP Photo/Michael Probst, File

Germany is set to close its three remaining nuclear power plants on Saturday, ending its reliance on nuclear energy despite ongoing energy security concerns brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As Germany prepares to shut down its last three nuclear energy plants, Emsland, Neckarwestheim II, and Isar II, on Saturday, the country is moving away from nuclear power in spite of the energy security threats posed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, German publication DW reported.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel approved the gradual closure of Germany's nuclear plants in response to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. The closures were initially planned for last year but were postponed due to concerns about energy security, as Germany had been importing over half of its natural gas reserves from Russia before the war.

German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, a Green Party member, stated last month that "the risks of nuclear power are ultimately uncontrollable; that's why the nuclear phaseout makes our country safer and avoids more nuclear waste."

The statement was reported by German state-funded media outlet Deutsche Welle. The popularity of nuclear energy in Germany surged during the energy crisis in the early 1970s.

However, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster sparked widespread skepticism towards nuclear power and fueled decades of politically charged debate over nuclear energy policy, as noted by the World Nuclear Association. At its peak, nuclear energy accounted for one-third of Germany's electricity supply.

While Germany moves away from nuclear power, the Netherlands and Poland are expanding their nuclear systems, and Belgium is delaying a previously planned phaseout. Other countries have continued to shut down nuclear facilities despite the sharp rise in energy prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. For instance, Switzerland reduced production at one nuclear plant to protect local fish populations by preventing a rise in nearby river temperatures.

The spike in energy prices significantly impacted Europe's economy in the fall and winter, causing numerous manufacturers in central Europe to cease operations because of increased costs. In response, several countries imposed power usage mandates, restricting residents from raising their thermostats or lowering their air conditioners beyond certain limits.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans last year to introduce standards for EU member states to reduce "overall electricity consumption," funded by redistributing profits from oil and gas companies.

Von der Leyen explained that, "in our social market economy, profits are good. But in these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers. In these times, profits must be shared and channeled to those who need it the most."

In line with the European Green Deal and the Paris Climate Agreement, the European Union aims to become a "climate-neutral society" by 2050. Although von der Leyen acknowledged that drought-induced low hydropower generation contributes to high energy prices in Europe, she attributed the root cause to "the climate crisis" and called for an end to fossil fuel dependence.

US policymakers have also argued that rising energy prices should accelerate the transition to renewable power. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated last year that the "only way out" of energy price "boom-and-bust cycles" is by "deploying clean energy."