Get on the beers! 1,000 cans donated to celebrate Dan Andrews' departure

1,000 cans of beer have been donated to attendees who are gathering at 5pm outside Victorian Parliament to celebrate Dan Andrews' resignation.

The Melbourne Freedom Rally announced the donation of 1,000 cans of beer for the occasion on social media with Victoria Police and the City of Melbourne anticipating a crowd of approximately 5,000 on Spring St.

The event marks the end of Andrews' lengthy and contentious reign as premier.

Get on the beers and celebrate the resignation or Dan Andrews tonight 5PM Parliament House Melbourne! pic.twitter.com/yPkKM9D2SX — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) September 26, 2023

Andrews' resignation announcement came as a surprise during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

He revealed he would step down at 5 pm on the 27th, the same time the rally-goers will gather at Parliament to mark his departure.

As Victorians eagerly await this transition, speculation about his successor, possibly Jacinta Allen, is already brewing within the Labor Party.