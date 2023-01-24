Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide

Rebel News is sending a team of SEVEN reporters, videographers and producers led by our fearless Rebel Commander Ezra Levant to Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20 to cover the World Economic Forum's 2023 Annual Meeting. Please donate to support our 100% independent journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, our shared Airbnb outside the city, car rental, meals and lots of coffee!

Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls, expressed her belief that her longtime companion and convicted sex offender was murdered while in jail.

In a phone interview from prison in Florida, the 61-year-old expressed shock at the ruling that Epstein had died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.

"I believe that he was murdered."



“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to … I was sure he was going to appeal,” Maxwell said to TalkTV’s Jeremy Kyle.

“I don’t believe it’s real for a second.”



Maxwell also expressed her desire to appeal her conviction, which is set to be heard in July 2022.

During the interview, Maxwell made several other statements, such as denying the authenticity of a photo showing Prince Andrew with a sexual abuse accuser and Maxwell in the background, and claiming that she did not know Epstein was so “awful” until it was too late.