Glenn Beck and Ezra Levant on press freedom, rising antisemitism, and exposing the WEF elites

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently appeared on The Glenn Beck Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics including freedom of the press, increasing antisemitism, and this year's World Economic Forum (WEF).

While discussing this year's WEF theme of "rebuilding trust" Levant said, "I think they mean trust in all institutions. Because first of all, who the heck is the World Economic Forum? And who made them god?"

Rooting for @ezralevant and his band of merry Rebels at #Davos2024.



WATCH: https://t.co/FAcWA735hz — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 15, 2024

"It's a privately-owned corporation — Klaus Schwab started the thing. You have to buy your way in as I mentioned. Larry Fink of BlackRock is a senior poohbah. Justin Trudeau's deputy — the one who had our reporter arrested — she's on the board of the World Economic Forum. How is that not even a conflict of interest?" he said.

🚨 BlackRock FAILS to control Rebel News in Davos



The WEF hasn't even officially begun, and the world's largest hedge fund is already trying to tell @ezralevant and me what to do.



But we don't take orders from oligarchs.



Bookmark and support https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N now! pic.twitter.com/zSzLMAblPg — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 14, 2024

Speaking about the rise in antisemitism and the trepid response from law enforcement, Levant said, "I am worried because the police I believe have been DEI colonized. And prosecutors — I don't know, have they been ordered to stand down or do they believe this is fine?"

TODAY: Woman at the Pro-Hamas rally in Mississauga, outside of Toronto, defends the terrorists. Says it's against Islam to behead babies.



"Hamas is not a terrorist group... Everything that they do is justified."https://t.co/Kx6xTwZNO4 for the full interview soon. pic.twitter.com/4XjFAKXxuu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2023

"And of course you go from the law school — and we've seen how bad the schools are — you become a young lawyer, then you become a senior lawyer, then you become a prosecutor then you become a judge," he added.

Levant went on to say, "And I'm worried that, the more I study about cultural marxism and critical theory, the more I realize that these are like termites in our cultural foundation."

For all of our coverage from this year's World Economic Forum and to support our independent journalism, check in daily at WEFReports.com.