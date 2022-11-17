Global Affairs Canada looking for a ‘feminist-monitoring consultant’

The consultant will be "facilitating sense-making exercises" with women's rights organizations around the world as part of the Women's 'Voice and Leadership (WVL) program's Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning component.

WVL is the flagship program of the Liberals' Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP), a five-year, $150-million foreign aid program focusing on "direct funding and capacity-building support to local WROs and movements that advance the rights of women, girls and gender-diverse people."

According to the Canadian government, specifically Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) Senior Feminist Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Consultant:

Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (DFATD) has identified a requirement for one (1) Senior Feminist Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Consultant. The Senior Feminist MEL Consultant will coordinate and consolidate the feminist learning component of the WVL MEL work plan; facilitating sense-making exercises and consultations for the next cycle of Women’s Rights Organizations programming, including producing initial learning and strategic programming orientation.

If you're the right "sense-maker" for the job, you have until November 18, 2022, to apply.