EXCLUSIVE: Global Affairs spent 34k on limos and chauffeurs at the Glasgow climate change conference

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The cost of the drivers and luxury transportation comes from an exclusive access to information request filed by Rebel News into the ministry for expenses related to November's United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Scotland.

The total bill for the climate junket is pegged at $271,000 including $10,300 for PCR testing and $34,058.18 to a company called Little’s Chauffeur Drive. Receipts for taxis and rideshare services were separately submitted and not included in the limo charges.

In total, 211 people were part of the official Canadian delegation to the Glasgow conference.

A previous Rebel News story covered the details of who made up the enormous Glasgow entourage and were obtained through a House of Commons order paper question posed by Conservative MP Rosemarie Falk.

Rebel News proudly receives no funding from the federal government and opposes subsidies for media and journalists. To offset Rebel News' filing and research expenses, please visit RebelInvestigates.com.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE: