Global News concedes increasing oil production would boost economy and create jobs

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed a report cited by Global News that admits Canada's economy would benefit greatly if oil production was increased.

The report by ATB Financial suggests Canada could generate an average of $31.4 billion towards the country's GDP each year over the next decade if it started increasing its oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day.

Sheila reacted to the article and the report cited, noting it's been obvious for decades that tapping into Canada's vast natural resources would benefit the economy.

"It says it's written by Ariel Rabinovitch, but it could be written by captain obvious," she said. "Get someone to confirm the water's wet while you're at it," she continued.

David also chimed in, noting how bizarre it is that Global News is presenting the fact that increasing oil production would benefit the economy as somewhat surprising.

"This just in, breaking news: scientists confirm there's saltwater in the Pacific Ocean," he said.

Global News featured the ATB Financial forecast that clearly links increased oil production to stronger economic performance. The report estimates the move would support thousands of jobs while adding tens of billions to Canada’s economy each year.

These advantages centre on annual GDP growth and the creation of new positions in the energy sector.