GM’s CAMI plant falls flat over dwindling EV demand
Canada's EV push failed spectacularly, as taxpayers lost big bucks.
GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, was supposed to be a game changer. Instead, it’s a dud.
Despite billions in federal and provincial subsidies, EV demand seems low, contrary to ‘climate change’ warnings.
For a while there, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford staged monthly press conferences on EV vehicles and battery plants.
Canada was supposed to be a major player in the global EV market, they claimed.
It was a big gamble that failed spectacularly, as taxpayers lost big bucks.
Rebel News visited GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll to observe its operations. This follows a December 2022 media scrum where we were invited to attend by General Motors.
The GM EV plant, which once employed 1,200 workers, has been mothballed since May.
Simply put, the market isn’t all that electrified when it comes to EVs. Before its hiatus, GM sold only 427 EV vans in Canada and 1,529 in the U.S. in 2024.
The plant is expected to operate at half capacity by mid-November. However, GM's sales forecast remains unclear.
Keep in mind folks; this EV initiative is taxpayer-funded.
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
