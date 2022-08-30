Google bars Truth Social from Android devices

Trucker Rebellion: Convoy to Ottawa Rebel News reporters Abdusselam Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture their historic uprising, and are now showcasing their never-before-seen footage in an in-depth documentary. Please help fund the creation and marketing of this production here. Watch Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a statement obtained by The Hill, a Google spokesperson explained that Truth Social’s lack of “effective” content moderation doesn’t meet Google Play’s terms of service, Android’s official online store.

“On August 19 we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” the spokesperson said.

Google’s statement comes after Devin Nunes, CEO of Truth Social, announced last week while appearing on Real America’s Voice News that the Android version of the app is available and has been sent to Google for approval.

According to The Hill, Google is concerned about potential policy violations which include threats of violence and incitement.

Truth Social, which was created by former President Trump after Twitter permanently banned him from the platform, has been available to iPhone users since its launch on February 21.

Google says that Truth Social received their feedback and is addressing the issue.