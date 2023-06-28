Google shuffles controversial ‘Pride and Drag Show’ event amidst Christian employee backlash

Peaches Christ

Amidst a backlash led by Christian employees and other individuals within Google, the tech giant has reorganized an "official team event" – originally a public "Pride and Drag Show." After a petition opposing the event gained traction, Google moved the event from its promoted lineup of LGBTQ+ activities in California, transitioning it into an in-house affair.

The event, featuring drag artist "Peaches Christ," was designed to be a grand finale to a succession of Pride events in the Bay Area, open to both employees and the public. Google had initially pitched it as a means to "wrap up this amazing month," as reported by CNBC.

A considerable number of Google employees signed the petition against the event. The petition alleged that the event disrespected Christian employees, verging on religious discrimination, by sexualizing content. It argued that "Peaches Christ" artistry was perceived as a blatant insult to Christian beliefs and sensitivities.

As CNBC reported, Google confirmed it no longer classified the performance as an official diversity, equity and inclusion event. The "team event" was instead transitioned into a separate social gathering at Google offices for employees.

However, Chris Pappas, a Google spokesperson, clarified that the show will continue as planned at its intended public venue and employees can still attend. Pappas hinted that the employee petition did not influence Google's decision. He stated, "Our Pride celebrations have regularly featured drag artists for many years, including several this year. This particular event was booked by and shared within one team without going through our standard events process."

"Peaches Christ" shed some light on the initial decision to host the event in San Francisco rather than a conference room at Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters, attributing it to his personal preference for the venue.

Responding to the controversy, "Peaches Christ" expressed his belief that his performances were rooted in love, entertainment, and providing a space for outsiders. He criticized the backlash as a part of a disturbing rise in anti-queer and anti-gay rhetoric that unjustly targets drag performers and trans people.

“In my world, Jesus has a sense of humor,” Peaches Christ said in an interview with USA Today. “Yes, I did host a ‘Hunky Jesus’ contest. Yes, I support the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Yes, my show is called ‘Midnight Mass.’ But the Jesus and the God I believe in does not care.”