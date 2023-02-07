Google to release AI-based ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

On Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the tech giant will be releasing a public competitor to Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence language processing tool ChatGPT in the coming weeks.

ChatGPT has gained worldwide recognition as knowledge workers use the system to complete tasks like writing emails and computer code in record time, and has recently reached 100 million active users within two months of becoming publicly available.

Google's new AI-based service, Bard, is an experimental conversational system based on the company’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications. It will initially be opened to "trusted testers" before being made available to the public.

Pichai explained that Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of Google’s large language models. It will draw on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

The current version of ChatGPT has "limited knowledge" of world events after 2021 and is not connected to the internet. However, its success has been immense — a survey by Fishbowl found that 27% of employees at prominent consulting, tech, and financial services companies have already used it.

Additionally, venture capital firms are seeking to acquire shares at a rate that would ascribe a valuation of nearly $30 billion to OpenAI, despite the company having little revenue, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Pichai also announced that Google will be implementing AI systems such as LaMDA, PaLM, Imagen, and MusicLM into Google Search. These systems will be able to answer complex and analytical questions submitted by users by summarizing information from multiple sources.

Finally, Pichai reiterated Google's commitment to not pursue AI solutions that cause harm, assist with weapons, gather information for surveillance, or otherwise go against "widely accepted principles of international law and human rights,” according to a vow the company previously made. The company also promised that its AI products will be socially beneficial and avoid creating or reinforcing unfair bias, the Daily Wire reported.