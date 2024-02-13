GOP Senators query DOJ over Biden's classified documents handling
NARA disclosed that by March 2023, the FBI had examined the contents of the boxes. In September, NARA stated that its officials had yet to inspect the materials but planned to carry out a thorough review to identify any records containing pseudonyms or personal email addresses used for official government purposes.
Two Republican senators are requesting explanations from Department of Justice (DOJ) officials for what they claim is a "significant factual omission" in Special Counsel Robert Hur's report concerning President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.
The request was made in a letter revealed on Monday. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have reached out to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Robert Hur to inquire about nine boxes of materials purportedly found in the Boston office of President Biden's personal lawyer, which, according to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the FBI had already examined almost a year prior, reports the Daily Wire.
"[W]e publicly revealed last year that NARA had retrieved nine boxes of Biden records from the Boston office of Patrick Moore, one of Biden’s personal counsels,” the senators said. “Oddly, Special Counsel Hur’s report did not mention NARA’s retrieval of the nine boxes from Mr. Moore’s office … [I]t is unclear if Special Counsel Hur had any awareness of or reviewed the information contained in these nine boxes.”
The letter was sent on Friday, just a day following the publication of Robert Hur's report, which was critical of President Biden's management of classified documents after his tenure in office. While Hur did not suggest prosecuting, the 388-page document mentioned that Biden's memory issues would probably hinder a jury's ability to convict him.
Hur's report briefly touched upon how Moore's office turned into a storage place for "Biden's political materials, such as awards and speeches." However, as pointed out by the senators, it seemingly does not cover the nine boxes in question.
Grassley and Johnson were informed by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) that, in March of the previous year, its personnel had retrieved nine boxes from the Boston office upon the Justice Department's request in November 2022, which was a component of the investigation into Biden's management of classified documents.
NARA disclosed that by March 2023, the FBI had examined the contents of the boxes. In September, NARA stated that its officials had yet to inspect the materials but planned to carry out a thorough review to identify any records containing pseudonyms or personal email addresses used for official government purposes.
“DOJ, FBI, and the Special Counsel’s office owe Congress and the American people a complete explanation regarding this apparent omission in Special Counsel Hur’s report, a detailed description of the contents of the nine boxes, and what was done with them,” Grassley and Johnson wrote.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.