BREAKING: Governor DeSantis takes presidential leap in Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

In an exciting revelation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is poised to announce his presidential run on Wednesday evening. This political milestone will be unveiled during a virtual rendezvous with Elon Musk on his platform.

Elon Musk confirmed the news by retweeting Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who wrote: “BREAKING: @FoxNews confirms Florida Governor @RonDeSantis will announce his 2024 Presidential run tomorrow night, 6pm ET in a Twitter Spaces interview with @elonmusk.”

BREAKING: @FoxNews confirms Florida Governor @RonDeSantis will announce his 2024 Presidential run tomorrow night, 6pm ET in a Twitter Spaces interview with @elonmusk. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2023

The duo will host this high-profile interaction on Twitter Spaces, the social media giant's audio-based chat platform, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. The discussion will be steered by David Sacks, a technology entrepreneur known for his close ties with Musk and support for DeSantis, NBC News reported.

On the same evening, DeSantis' campaign is set to release a launch video, subsequently commencing a tour of key early states post Memorial Day.

DeSantis' connection with Musk could lend considerable weight to his campaign, endearing him to Musk's vast audience – which includes a whopping 140 million Twitter followers. Musk’s interview with DeSantis will undoubtedly put a massive dent in Donald Trump’s presidential aspirations.

Despite suggestions that Trump should host his own Twitter Space to upstage DeSantis, the former president is unlikely to do so given his preexisting agreements with Truth Social, and the appearance of looking envious of his chief rival in the Republican primaries.

It would be particularly bad for Trump if he did so anyway, and DeSantis upstaged him with more listeners on Twitter due to Musk’s outsized presence on the platform.

In addition to dampening the mood for Trump, DeSantis’ move to host his announcement with Elon Musk sends a shock to other candidates who are thinking of getting in.

Musk, known for his admiration of DeSantis and his frequent criticism of corporate media, had voiced his support for the governor's presidential run last year.

The presidential announcement coincides with a retreat for elite fundraisers committed to backing DeSantis in Miami. The fundraising community will convene at the Four Seasons hotel from May 24-26, engaging with campaign staff and rallying financial support for the campaign.